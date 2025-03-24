Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert

Ozzy Osbourne will be performing from a throne when he takes the stage for his final concert, the Back To The Beginning event in his hometown of Birmingham, England on July 5th, according to his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde.
"The game plan is, let's hope this is what happen, you always gotta stay on the bright side of life, because Oz was singing at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing," Zakk told the Metal XS show. "Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home', and it sounded great.
"So hopefully we'll just do this, and then Oz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour. With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that. So if Oz has a great time and it's just, like, 'I wanna go out on the road again,' it's just, like, 'Good. Let's do it again.'"
The special event will not only mark Ozzy's final concert but will also see the reunion of the original lineup of Black Sabbath for one last time. Wylde is among the special guests who will be taking part in the show at Villa Park.
Other stars will include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Rival Sons, former Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee, Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon, Halestorm and many more.
