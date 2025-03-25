Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'

Caliban have shared a music video for their new single "Dear Suffering" that features Joe Bad of Fit For An Autopsy. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Back From Hell", which will arrive on April 25th.

The band had this to say, "'Dear Suffering' is our way of facing pain head-on, rather than running from it. It's about embracing the darkness, acknowledging the struggles that shape us, and turning that suffering into strength.

Having Joe on this track adds another layer of intensity - we knew his voice would bring the raw aggression this song needed, and he absolutely delivered."

