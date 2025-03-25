Caliban have shared a music video for their new single "Dear Suffering" that features Joe Bad of Fit For An Autopsy. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Back From Hell", which will arrive on April 25th.
The band had this to say, "'Dear Suffering' is our way of facing pain head-on, rather than running from it. It's about embracing the darkness, acknowledging the struggles that shape us, and turning that suffering into strength.
Having Joe on this track adds another layer of intensity - we knew his voice would bring the raw aggression this song needed, and he absolutely delivered."
Caliban Announce 'Back From Hell' Album With Title Song Video
Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'
Caliban Share 'I Was A Happy Kid Once' Video and Reveal New Member
Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years- Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform On Throne At Final Concert- Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record- more
Miley Cyrus Shares Trailer For 'Something Beautiful' Visual Album- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce Short Film Premiere- more
Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame- Eric Church Hits Career High With 'Hands Of Time'- Maren Morris Announces New Album- more
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years
Chevelle Recruit Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society For Summer Tour
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates
Five For Fighting And Vertical Horizon Plot Summer Tour
Guster Reveals Lineup And Activities For On The Ocean Fest 2025
Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'
Hail The Sun To Rock amphitheaters With Ice Nine Kills
Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video