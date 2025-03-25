Singled Out: Katerina Nicole's Emotionally

Ambient rocker Katerina Nicole just shared a video of an acoustic performance of her track "Emotionally" from her new EP "Serene in Violent Oceans", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song and the new unplugged rendition. Here is the story:

My latest single, "Emotionally," represents the most profound moment in my EP, "Serene in Violent Oceans." It captures the essence of navigating the creative process while grappling with deep despair and the challenge of finding a way out. Throughout its creation, I engaged in significant self-reflection, revisiting difficult experiences from my childhood and young adulthood. I confronted both self-inflicted wounds and instances where I placed my trust in others without justification. Society often teaches women to be kind, reserved, and accommodating, and I learned some tough lessons along that path. It wasn't until recently that I decided to take a stand, realizing that this approach was no longer serving me. The lyrics of "Emotionally," particularly "I'm cutting my way through this," resonate deeply with me even as I write these words. There is much unlearning ahead of me.

While working on the track, I frequently found myself singing the line, "and I've been down real low," which felt fitting for the pre-chorus as I kept returning to that initial place. Mental health can be tumultuous, often intensifying during moments of vulnerability and self-doubt. During the vocal recording sessions, I had to gather my composure several times, and it wasn't until we completed the project that I allowed myself a cathartic cry, which was truly healing. What makes this song particularly special is the palpable internal struggle evident in my voice; it feels authentic.

To reconnect with my softer side, I decided to release an acoustic version of "Emotionally" on YouTube. This felt like a full-circle moment, allowing my deep house, rock, and new metal fans to experience a more delicate aspect of my artistry in real time. I genuinely appreciate the transformative power of an unplugged rendition of a great song; it offers a fresh perspective that can touch the soul.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Katerina Nicole