Warfield Deliver 'Appetitive Aggression' Video

Warfield have released a music video for their new single "Appetitive Aggression". The track comes from the German band's Napalm debut With The Old Breed, which comes out April 4, 2025.

They had this to say, "This song is a terrifying glimpse into the human psyche in the heat of combat on the battlefield. From the protagonist's perspective, we witness how all societal and moral laws are suspended, allowing pure instincts to take over.

"Mirroring the brutality of the music, one becomes increasingly caught up in a frenzy, culminating in the protagonist's realization that he has never felt anything more real. A twisted inner transgression into the depths of the human soul."

The band said of the upcoming record, "Our new album With The Old Breed embodies everything we stand for as a band: Brutal, honest old-school thrash with emotion, rage and lots of energy. Sound-wise and musically evolved from the debut album, we delve even deeper into the inner human life and the harsh reality of war.

"Our goal is to bring out the different layers of despair, manipulation, but also camaraderie and express it all through musical heaviness. So if you call the mosh pit your home and feel like letting it all out, then give With The Old Breed a listen!"

