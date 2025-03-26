Dead Poets Society Revisit 'HURT' With The Warning

Dead Poets Society have shared a music video for their brand new reimagined version of their single "HURT," featuring rock band The Warning. Atom Splitter sent over the following details:

The video, which feels almost voyeuristic and lo-fi, is electrifyingly cinematic, with Dead Poet Society and The Warning performing as though their lives depend upon it. The riffs and dueling vocals crackle throughout. DPS x The Warning perform together - as if they were always meant to. Stick around 'til the end, where full musical mayhem ensues.

"It's a bit of a miracle that this video came together," DPS say. "The Warning had a tiny window in their tour schedule and it was an uncertain whether it would all come together but they killed it, and the director nailed the vibe. You would think that this whole video had been shot at once."

Upon the song's initial release, the band said, "We're so excited to release this new version of 'HURT' featuring The Warning. We first saw Paulina from The Warning singing along to the song on social media, when we were on Shiprocked together. So it seemed only natural to invite her up for a repeat performance at Aftershock. It became such a moment, that we invited them to record a studio version with us and all three of The Warning sisters."

The Warning also shared, "The first time we heard the song was while working on our album Keep Me Fed with our producer, Anton DeLost, who also produced Dead Poet Society's album. When 'HURT' came out, we were in the studio and heard it there. We immediately congratulated Anton on everything because it was just incredible. From that moment, we became fans of the song. Later, we met DPS on Shiprocked and heard the song live for the first time, which was amazing. Then, at Aftershock, DPS invited Pau to perform it with them on stage. That performance brought everything together, and after it, we started talking like, 'Hey, maybe we should hop on the song officially.' Now, we're thrilled to see it finally being released. It's such a powerful song, and we're incredibly happy to be part of it."

Related Stories

News > Dead Poets Society