Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fuels Alien Weaponry's 'Taniwha'

Alien Weaponry have unleashed a new track called "Taniwha' that features Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe and comes from their new that album "Te Ra," which arrives this Friday, March 28th. Atom Splitter sent over the following:

Take a listen to the new track now - a special bonus listen two days in advance of the album's drop - and see below for insight into the track's inspirations! The new anthem follows acclaimed latest singles "Mau Moko" ("...top-notch technical thrash metal..." - Heavy Consequence) and "1000 Friends" ("a driving, riff forward affair that makes it super easy to bang your head to" - MetalSucks).

ALIEN WEAPONRY says about "Taniwha": "Lamb of God played a significant role in making Alien Weaponry what it is today and this collaboration with Randy Blythe feels like one of those 'pinch yourself' moments that our teenage selves would never believe possible. Randy's lyricism and vocal expertise was an amazing addition to this song and we are beyond stoked to share this song/milestone with the world."

