Mob Rules Unleash 'Back To Savage Land' Video

Mob Rules have shared a music video for their new song "Back To Savage Land". The track comes from their group's forthcoming album "Rise Of The Ruler", which will arrive on August 22, 2025.

The follow-up to 2018's successful album "Beast Reborn" (which reached a sensational #37 in the German and #59 in the Swiss album charts) is not only a work brimming with creativity, wit and quality, but also the conceptual continuation of their two early albums "Savage Land" (1999) and "Temple Of Two Suns" (2000), with which MOB RULES laid the foundation for their career. Both albums are linked by an exciting concept story about life in a dystopian, hostile end-time world in which resources are becoming scarce. This is exactly where the band's new offering "Rise Of The Ruler" comes in and keyboardist Jan Christian Halfbrodt (who is responsible for all the lyrics) continues the thread.

In addition to the eleven-track standard album (available as CD digipak and colored vinyl), MOB RULES have also been working on a very special fan item over the last few months: The limited earbook edition of "Rise Of The Ruler" comes with an exclusive bonus CD containing five additional, brand new songs, as well as a spoken version of the concept story, an alternative version of "Dawn Of Second Sun" and the two video clips for "Back To Savage Land" and "Dawn Of Second Sun"! The large-format, hardcover book-style 48-page earbook extensively documents the creation of the album, video shoot, photo shoot and provides insights into the concept story.

""Conceptually, 'Back To Savage Land' follows on from our first two albums and continues the concept story," vocalist Klaus Dirks comments. "Here, a group sets off for their old, abandoned homeland, the "Savage Land", and this arduous journey awakens memories for them. The journey is fraught with danger, but there seems to be no alternative, creating a "do-or-die" atmosphere. Detached from the concept story, "Back To Savage Land" also has a simple message: "It is a call for courage and perseverance, to focus on the goal and not let the imponderables and setbacks get you down."

Once again "Rise Of The Ruler" was mixed and mastered by the experienced hands of Markus Teske (Vanden Plas, The New Roses etc.). After "My Sobriety Mind" (from the "Beast Reborn" album), MOB RULES also collaborated again with singer Ulli Perhonen (Snow White Blood), which is reflected in the beautiful duet of the song "On The Trail".

The visual design was created by French cover artist Stan W. Decker (Masterplan, Primal Fear etc.), who perfectly staged the post-apocalyptic scenery of "Rise Of The Ruler".

Related Stories

Mob Rules Begin Work On New Album under New Record Deal

Mob Rules Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover

Mob Rules Cover Iron Maiden's 'Run To The Hills'

Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules Coming In May

News > Mob Rules