Singled Out: Stonehocker's Hello Mr. Hyde

Alternative rocker Stonehocker just released his brand new album "Hello Mr. Hyde", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's title track. Here is the story:

The story behind this song isn't really pleasant, it's not something I love to dwell on; but I decided to release it despite how I felt because I'm convinced it needed to be told.

I'd read the classic novel "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson, I'd picked it up at a used bookstore because I love collecting classic novels. Despite the obvious conclusion that the story is about split personalities I felt it more closely resembled someone with an addiction. I was personally just starting in on a 12-step program so I was somewhat engrossed in the topic. Of course, this meant I was only at step 1; coming to terms with the acknowledgement that I'm an addict. It was hard to find myself defined in the pages of a 12-step book. Nonetheless, as I dissected my own actions through the program, I ended up drawing a comparison to Mr. Hyde. When I look back at journal entries and notes, that's when I begin to find myself referencing Mr. Hyde.

When you're dealing with an addiction you can find that it over-runs your mind, you make irrational decisions and you end up acting in ways you regret. Afterward, in moments of clarity, you wonder "why did I say that?" or "why did I do that?". It's kind of the same as when you act out in rage, you say or do things that you instantly regret. Somehow you move forward without allowing yourself to think anything through; this sure sounds like Mr. Hyde. Dr. Jekyll attempts to control this side of himself by self-medicating; I can't help but continually draw comparisons to addiction. This song "Hello Mr. Hyde" isn't about one moment or instance, it's about a lifetime. I re-wrote it probably about 3 times over the course of a year and continually reference Mr. Hyde in journal entries. The song is full of fear and hate; it's sad because it ends alone.

Well, I use this song as the beginning of a story, one that almost ended. So, when I woke up, amazed to still be here, I basically said "Ok God, I tried my way and I'm done; what do you want me to do?"

That's when things in life started to happen; little things, little consequences, little changes.

What made me feel better about my whole debacle with Mr. Hyde was reading the apostle Paul describe it better in the book of Romans. He covers the struggle in a section titled "The Law and Sin", with epic lines like "I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do." He talks about another law at work within him waging war against the law of his mind. He exclaims "what a wretched man I am!" Who should rescue him? The answer: Thanks be to God.

Maybe I am crazy to reference my addicted self as Mr. Hyde, even writing a song to him! Yet, I don't believe I'm alone when I think back in bewilderment about regrets, questioning what I was thinking. Even if it's a deep, dark secret; I think people are struggling. I just hope and pray they realize they aren't alone.

