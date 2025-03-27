KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced

KISS have officially announced their upcoming KISS Army Storms Vegas event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fan club The KISS Army, which will include Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reuniting on stage for an unmasked performance. full coverage communications sent over these details:

KISS Army Storms Vegas is set to take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas November 14-16, 2025. The "everything KISS" paradise will take place in celebration of KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention. Since retiring from touring in December 2023, this will be the first time KISS has performed together and will be a one-of-a-kind KISS "unmasked" electric show featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and special guests. A full schedule of activities will be announced soon, but fans can also expect exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more.

Details will begin to roll out shortly at www.kissonline.com. On March 8th selected fans from around the globe were invited to a panel discussion to help shape the event in conjunction with the KISS production team. The fan feedback and ideas will be incorporated in the weekend's festivities.

Experience packages, starting at $999 (without taxes) for the three-day event, will go on-sale to the general public on April 7th at 7am PT. KISS Army VIP Fan Club members receive pre-sale access starting March 28th at 7am PT, with the KISS Army & Fan pre-sale beginning April 2nd at 7am PT. Join the KISS Army and sign up for the pre-sale at kissonline.com/join-the-kiss-army.

Official Experience Packages for KISS Army Storms Vegas - offering the KISS Army a bucket list-worthy, rock 'n' roll-packed weekend adventure - are available exclusively through Vibee. All Vibee packages include a suite of enviable perks including a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, access to the KISS Unmasked Electric live show, Q&As with members of KISS, all panels, artists sets on the lineup and activities, a curated "KISS ARMY STORMS VEGAS" gift and event poster signed by members of the band, photos with KISS memorabilia, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. Fans can also level up their experience with the top two package tiers, which provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a photo taken with KISS unmasked. For more information and to secure prime seating closest to the stage, book now at kissarmystormsvegas.com

Related Stories

KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick

KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?

Gene Simmons Apparently Cancels Several Tour Dates

KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour For 'Dressed To Kill' 50th Anniversary

News > KISS