Singled Out: Tommy Douglas Keenan's Oh Melody

Winnipeg singer-songwriter Tommy Douglas Keenan recently released his new single "Oh Melody" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us how the track came about. Here is the story:

I was recently back from tour, and bummed that it was over. I entered a "Song Every Week" club, where you have to upload a new song by the deadline, or you're out of the club. Predictably, I'd procrastinated till the last day of the week, and was now under the gun. I went out and picked up a Fulltone Supa-Trem and brought it home; this guitar part was literally the first thing I played after plugging in. Pretty sweet pedal. Not that I'm advocating for retail therapy as a creative stimulator, but sometimes there's a man...

I started singing the first words that came to my head: I was taken back to a raucous night on tour the previous year, when I found myself bar-hopping arm-in-arm with a fantastically unavailable woman. We both knew it wasn't going to go anywhere, but we couldn't let go; we didn't want the night to end. The words came out all in one go.

I recorded it with my favourite collaborator, Matt Peters (Begonia, Royal Canoe, Dead Men). He's amazingly talented; he's got the best attitude, the best taste, and some nice gear. We wrote the Moog solo together, each of us taking a pass at it and then Frankensteining them together. Natalie Bohrn (Slow Spirit) came in to play bass and sing backups; we got her to improvise a vocal melody over the third verse, and I repeated the lyrics from the first verse in duet with her, to give it a sense of two people having a great night together, not necessarily having the same experience.

