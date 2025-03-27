Slaughter's Revolution Comes To Vinyl With Limited Edition Reissue

Deko Entertainment have announced a very special release of Slaughter's 1997 album "Revolution" on 180g vinyl, marking the albums first time on that platform and it's a very limited reissue on two color variations that are limited to just 500 copies each. Chipster sent over these details:

Slaughter was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1988. The group was founded by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum, who previously played together in the band Vinnie Vincent Invasion. The addition of guitarist Tim Kelly and drummer Blas Elias allowed Slaughter to quickly gain attention for their lively performances, catchy hooks, and melodic guitar solos. Slaughter's debut album Stick It to Ya had three singles released that hit the Billboard Hot 100: the hit "Fly to the Angels" (US#19), and the moderate hits "Up All Night" (US#27) and "Spend My Life" (US#39).

Slaughter has continued to release new albums and tour constantly, and now Deko Entertainment is re-issuing for the first time on vinyl their 1997 release Revolution, a retro/psychedelic vibe permeates this album, as clearly evident on such highlights as "American Pie" and the long and winding epic "Heaven it Cries." The artwork has been restored with the assistance of original art director Ioannis (Deep Purple, Styx, Fates Warning, etc...) and it has been re-mastered on 180g vinyl in two color variations, standard Black and deluxe Blue.

There is a limited amount (100 copies) of a CD/LP Bundle with at 10x10 print signed by original cover artist Ioannis which includes the Blue vinyl and 6-Panel CD Digipak. Revolution will drop on May 30th with bundles expected to ship mid-May.

