Clutch Expand 2025 North American Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch has expanded its 2025 tour of North America. The Full Ahead Flank series - which will open in Montreal, QC on June 6 with guests Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Nate Bergman - has been extended with a newly-announced second leg.
Tickets are now on sale for the 12 new dates, which will begin July 30 in Little Rock, AR with guests Blacktop Mojo and The Inspector Cluzo. Clutch will follow the summer run with a late fall tour across Europe.
The Maryland band's latest album is 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach." Get more details and view the updated tour schedule here
Clutch Launching North American Tour
