.

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

03-28-2025
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

Legendary vocalist Lou Gramm will be reuniting with Foreigner on their upcoming Latin American tour. He will be joining the trek along with Luis Maldonado, filling in for singer Kelly Hansen.

Hansen offered these details, "I am so looking forward to continuing my journey with this incredible band. Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year and this means unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run.

"However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!" See the dates here

Related Stories
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'

Foreigner Announce Canadian Tour Ahead of Juke Box Hero, The Musical Launch

Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert

Foreigner Make Streaming History With Classic Hit

News > Foreigner

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg- Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years- Linkin Park- more

KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced- AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop- Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'- more

Ariana Grande Premieres 'Brighter Days Ahead' Short Film- Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'- more

Day In Country

Eric Church To Play Evangeline vs. The Machine Live Shows- Watch Chase Rice Perform 'Carolina Can' On GMA- Mumford & Sons-Alison Krauss- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Latest News

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years

Underoath Deliver New Album 'The Place After This One'

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release New Album

Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video

Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO

Wolves at the Gate Stream 'Sythetic Sun' Visualizer

Clutch Expand 2025 North American Tour