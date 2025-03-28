Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

Legendary vocalist Lou Gramm will be reuniting with Foreigner on their upcoming Latin American tour. He will be joining the trek along with Luis Maldonado, filling in for singer Kelly Hansen.

Hansen offered these details, "I am so looking forward to continuing my journey with this incredible band. Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year and this means unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run.

"However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!" See the dates here

