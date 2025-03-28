Nothing More Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'FREEFALL'

Nothing More have released a music video for their new version of "FREEFALL" featuring a guest appearance from Chris Daughtry. The track comes from the brand new deluxe edition of their "CARNAL" album that hit stores today and features the original record almost with five bonus tracks. SRO sent over these details:

The "FREEFALL" video movingly tells the story about a firefighter who is struggling with his mental health and unexpectedly finds a new life-direction after making a chance connection with a homeless dog. NOTHING MORE teamed up again with director Stephen Wayne Mallet (who did the same honors for the band's "Fade In, Fade Out" video, from 2017's THE STORIES WE TELL OURSELVES album, which has over 10M views).

"We wrote an anthem for the people who find themselves in an uncertain and chaotic phase of their life," explains singer Jonny Hawkins about "FREEFALL." "Every single one of us have had, or will have, experiences where it feels like the rug is pulled from under us... an end to a relationship, a job loss, or the death of a close family member. These times can be filled with anxiety, or they can be filled with spiritual euphoria as we accept our transformation. We've always believed that our losses are invitations to ascend to a higher level of reality...and this song is our way of encapsulating that realization. Chris Daughtry elevated that feeling with his soaring and pristine vocals. We are so honored to have him on one of the best songs we've ever written."

The video-filmed in Clifton, Tennessee-features the town's fire chief and sheriff, who also served as technical advisors on the subject matter. In casting for this narrative-driven video, the band prioritized collaborating with individuals who understand the unique challenges faced by firefighters and first responders. To ensure even more authenticity, they enlisted real-life heroes as technical advisors. Additionally, director/actor Michael Lombardi was asked by the band to star in the video because of his personal experience and affiliation with firefighters. Lombardi is well-known for his role as a series regular in the acclaimed FX series "Rescue Me," which aired for 100 episodes and received multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and wins and delved into the lives of firefighters grappling with real-life issues, including the aftermath of 9/11 trauma and personal struggles.

K9s For Warriors is the nation's leading provider of highly trained Service Dogs for Veterans with invisible wounds of war. As a part of its mission, K9s' Station Dog program partners with law enforcement and first responder agencies to provide reliable, high quality therapy dogs that offer emotional support to officers, firefighters, dispatchers, victims, and others exposed to trauma in the line of duty. Every day in the U.S., approximately 20 Veterans take their own lives, while more than 1,000 dogs are euthanized. Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs-many of them rescues-to military Veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury at no financial cost to the Veteran. Since 2011, K9s For Warriors has graduated more than 1,000 Warriors and rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

"Nothing More have always wanted our music and lyrics to be a shelter for those in need," says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "With 'FREEFALL,' we want to let people know they are not alone when it feels like everything is collapsing around you. So we did something really special; we teamed up with K9s For Warriors to bring more awareness to those that struggle with PTSD and mental health trauma. It's their mission to train service dogs and pair them up with veterans and therapy dogs for first responders in need. We fully believe in the power these animals have to help create peace and bring about healthy changes in their companions. I recently met my county constable, Kathryn Brown, who was given a therapy dog from K9s For Warriors and she shared with me just how much Biggie, makes her station and life unbelievably better. So let's get more of these service dogs and therapy dogs trained and paired up with veterans and first responders in need! I personally know that by rescuing animals, my family and life has been enriched tenfold. And I would say that even though we might think we're the ones doing the rescuing... they are actually rescuing us."

"We are incredibly grateful to NOTHING MORE for their support of our organization, especially our dedication to helping first responders," said K9s For Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Lindsay Grayson. "K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a Station Dog has on those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. NOTHING MORE's generosity allows us to continue changing Veteran and first responder lives."

In connection with the song and video release, the band will be featuring pet-related merchandise on its official website, with a portion of proceeds supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors. Additionally, a donation link will be included in the video, allowing for donations to be made directly to the organization's website.

