KISS bassist/vocalist has shared some more details about the band's upcoming unmasked reunion performance at a special event in Las Vegas this fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fan club, the KISS Army, and he answered the criticism about returning to the stage less that two years after the conclusion of their second farewell tour.
The group revealed earlier this week that Simmons and KISS cofounder Paul Stanley will reunite on stage with special guests at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas event that will be taking place on November 14th through 16th at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
The band last played together in December of 2023 at Madison Square Garden for the final show of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour, and Gene spoke about the upcoming fan event with Las Vegas Review Journal and explained to them, "We will not do the makeup. We will hold true to the promise [to retire the band after the farewell tour].
"There's no stage show. There's no crew. We won't have 60 people levitating drum sets and all that stuff. This is more personal gathering of the tribes, where we meet them, greet them, maybe have a Q&A."
Gene also said about the Vegas event, "There might be some KISS tribute bands, almost like a convention, if you will. So it's much more personal. And of course, we can't get by without playing, so we'll get up and do some tunes. What they are, how long, I don't know."
KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced
KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?
Gene Simmons Apparently Cancels Several Tour Dates
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons- LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows- The Sex Pistols North American Tour- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg- Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years- Linkin Park- more
Feid Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For New Single 'DALLAX'- d4vd Asks 'What Are You Waiting For' With New Single- more
Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies Film Premiere Announced- Rascal Flatts And Blake Shelton Share 'Mayberry'- Eric Church- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons
The Sex Pistols Plot First North American Tour In Over 20 Years
Joe Bonamassa Reveals 'Still Walking With Me' Video
Bayside Revisit 'Devotion And Desire' For 25th Anniversary
LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows
Hear Carlos Santana's New Album 'Sentient'
The Rasmus Reveal 'Creatures of Chaos' Video
Pink Floyd Preview 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film