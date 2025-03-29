KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons

KISS bassist/vocalist has shared some more details about the band's upcoming unmasked reunion performance at a special event in Las Vegas this fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fan club, the KISS Army, and he answered the criticism about returning to the stage less that two years after the conclusion of their second farewell tour.

The group revealed earlier this week that Simmons and KISS cofounder Paul Stanley will reunite on stage with special guests at the Kiss Army Storms Vegas event that will be taking place on November 14th through 16th at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The band last played together in December of 2023 at Madison Square Garden for the final show of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour, and Gene spoke about the upcoming fan event with Las Vegas Review Journal and explained to them, "We will not do the makeup. We will hold true to the promise [to retire the band after the farewell tour].

"There's no stage show. There's no crew. We won't have 60 people levitating drum sets and all that stuff. This is more personal gathering of the tribes, where we meet them, greet them, maybe have a Q&A."

Gene also said about the Vegas event, "There might be some KISS tribute bands, almost like a convention, if you will. So it's much more personal. And of course, we can't get by without playing, so we'll get up and do some tunes. What they are, how long, I don't know."

