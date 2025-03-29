Singled Out: Jimrat's Home

Avant-Shoegaze rockers Jimrat just released their new single "Home" from the forthcoming "Instant" album, and to celebrate we asked Sam Dvorin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Home" is one of those songs you either love or hate to play. There are times where it is my favorite part of the jimrat set, and there are times where I can't stand to play it. We have played it at like seventeen different tempos, and whenever an amp breaks it's always during this song. It is one of those songs where when you don't play it at a gig, there is always one person who asks about it. It is one of those songs that when it comes up in rehearsal there is a collective groan. But we love it just the same.

"Home" is a patchwork of two to three songs I have written over the years and one of my favorites off our upcoming album. Lyrically it deals with the paradox of wanting to have someone be there for you, while also being scared to be there for someone. Half of these lines I wrote about four years ago, half I wrote this year. "When I come home will you stay with me." The lyrics are selfish, brash, and dumb, climaxing in the final chorus: "I can't let you know that I love you so much." I really like stupid lines like that.

When I wrote the first iteration of "Home" about four years ago, jimrat had a different lineup. I taught it to the band; we had a show in my basement the following week, but I was in NYC visiting friends, so we would only get to rehearse it once before the show. The night before I walked from the end of Brooklyn to Times Square, took a bus home - getting two hours of sleep. The next day, we tried to play it at a show and every single person forgot every part of it. That was the last show that that trio ever played together. Two lineups later, jimrat tries once again to face our white whale.

What ended up on the record is just one of many versions of the song, recorded live at the Living Gallery in Brooklyn. If you listen hard, you can hear the train pass by as we play. The energy of the live take is there, but the production style of our back catalog is still present, which I am really happy with. Also Josie has some of her best vocals on this song. Tim definitely has some of the best drumming of the record on this song. Everyone is going at full blast. That being said, you gotta come to a show to see how we play it NOW. That is, if we even play it.

