The Sex Pistols Plot First North American Tour In Over 20 Years

The Sex Pistols have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to launch their first North American tour since 2003, featuring the band lineup that performed at three fundraisers at London's Bush Hall last August.
Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have once again recruited Frank Carter to handle vocal duties in place of legendary frontman Johnny Rotten (John Lydon).
The North American run is set to kick off on September 16th at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, TX and will wrap up on October 16th at the Hollywood Palladium.
Prior to the trek, the band have linedup dates in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, the UK and Brazil. See the North American dates below and the international stops here.
09/16 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX
09/23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
09/26 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
09/27 - [to be announced] - Brooklyn, NY
09/30 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC
10/01 - History - Toronto, ON
10/03 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
10/04 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI
10/07 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN
10/10 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
10/13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA
10/15 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA
10/16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows
Revered PiL Bassist Jah Wobble Makes His Long-Awaited Return
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons- LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows- The Sex Pistols North American Tour- more
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg- Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years- Linkin Park- more
Feid Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For New Single 'DALLAX'- d4vd Asks 'What Are You Waiting For' With New Single- more
Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies Film Premiere Announced- Rascal Flatts And Blake Shelton Share 'Mayberry'- Eric Church- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons
The Sex Pistols Plot First North American Tour In Over 20 Years
Joe Bonamassa Reveals 'Still Walking With Me' Video
Bayside Revisit 'Devotion And Desire' For 25th Anniversary
LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows
Hear Carlos Santana's New Album 'Sentient'
The Rasmus Reveal 'Creatures of Chaos' Video
Pink Floyd Preview 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film