The Sex Pistols Plot First North American Tour In Over 20 Years

The Sex Pistols have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to launch their first North American tour since 2003, featuring the band lineup that performed at three fundraisers at London's Bush Hall last August.

Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have once again recruited Frank Carter to handle vocal duties in place of legendary frontman Johnny Rotten (John Lydon).

The North American run is set to kick off on September 16th at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, TX and will wrap up on October 16th at the Hollywood Palladium.

Prior to the trek, the band have linedup dates in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, the UK and Brazil. See the North American dates below and the international stops here.

09/16 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

09/23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

09/26 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

09/27 - [to be announced] - Brooklyn, NY

09/30 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC

10/01 - History - Toronto, ON

10/03 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

10/04 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI

10/07 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

10/10 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

10/13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

10/15 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

10/16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

