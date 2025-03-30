Pink Floyd Icon Shares One Regret About 'Dark Side Of The Moon'

Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side Of The Moon' is a rock masterpiece and one of the most popular albums of all time, but drummer Nick Mason reveals that looking back he wishes the band had performed live more promoting the record and captured a performance for a concert film.
Mason made the comments while discussing the release of the restored "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii" concert film from 1972 that is hitting cinemas and IMAX beginning on April 24th.
"If one could play the whole thing back all over again, we probably should have taken longer, we should have spent more time playing Dark Side live and not worried about going back into the studio to make Wish You Were Here," Mason tells Rolling Stone. "We actually spent quite a long time in the studio having not a great time when we could have just actually drawn things out a bit longer, done more live work and filmed it."
One of the reasons that they ultimately did not make a film from the "Dark Side Of The Moon" era was because the "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii" concert film was not a big success when it was originally released.
"I think we didn't realize what a good idea it was to film things," Mason admits. "Maybe it's because the movie didn't make any money for us, but it's a great shame that we didn't spend a bit longer and do the equivalent with Dark Side of the Moon."
