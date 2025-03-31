Genesis In The Studio For 'Duke' 45th Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of Genesis' 'Duke' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Fun fact: progressive rock veterans Genesis, through nine (!) albums which preceded the release of Duke in late March 1980, had never made a million-selling album. And prior to Duke, Genesis never had a #1-seller in their native UK, nor reached as high as #11 on the US Billboard Album Sales chart, either.

The demarcation line of the second Genesis band era was clearly in focus with the March 1980 release of Duke, and then the subsequent Abacab eighteen months later. The veteran English band's studio album, nevertheless it was the first Genesis album to graze the American Top Ten album sales on Billboard, and surprisingly the first Genesis million seller.

Yet after the exits of storied lead singer/performance artist Peter Gabriel and lead guitarist Steve Hackett, it is no minor miracle that my guests Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Tony Banks finally could make it to the Progressive Rock promised land.

Stream the episode here

Related Stories

Bon Jovi: Forever Getting Wide Release

Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June

Steve Hackett Announces UK Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour

This Is Our Life by The Tragically Hip Anthology Coming

News > Genesis