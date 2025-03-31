.

Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue

03-31-2025
Linkin Park have cancelled their September 13th concert at Dodger Stadium, and will instead take the stage at the much smaller Intuit Dome on that same date.

The band was set to play the 56,000-capacity stadium in their hometown of Los Angeles as part of their From Zero World Tour, but now the concert will take place at the 18,000 seat Intuit Dome, with Queens Of The Stone Age also removed from the bill.

The group advised via social media, "If you purchased tickets previously, you will be refunded & have first shot at buying tickets at Intuit Dome. Can't wait to see you there!"

