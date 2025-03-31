Linkin Park have cancelled their September 13th concert at Dodger Stadium, and will instead take the stage at the much smaller Intuit Dome on that same date.
The band was set to play the 56,000-capacity stadium in their hometown of Los Angeles as part of their From Zero World Tour, but now the concert will take place at the 18,000 seat Intuit Dome, with Queens Of The Stone Age also removed from the bill.
The group advised via social media, "If you purchased tickets previously, you will be refunded & have first shot at buying tickets at Intuit Dome. Can't wait to see you there!"
Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup
Metallica and Linkin Park Won Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards (2024 In Review)
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Pink Floyd Icon Shares One Regret About 'Dark Side Of The Moon'- Sick Puppies 'Knock Your Lights Out' With New Video- The Darkness- more
Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Love Me To Heaven' Video- KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR Lead 2026 Ultimate Disco Cruise- more
Ashley Monroe To Play Special 'The Blade' 10th Anniversary Show- Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue
Jimmy Eat World And Penfold Added To Best Friends Forever Lineup
Wavves Share Travis-Barker Produced Song 'Goner'
Fitz and The Tantrums Surprise Fans With 'Ruin The Night'
Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour
Jack White Releases Limited Edition 7-Inch Ahead Of No Name Tour Leg Launch
John Fogerty To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Special Concert
Skid Row Plot 'Revolutions Per Minute' Reissue