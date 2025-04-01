Archetypes Collide Share 'The Problem'

Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide have released the lyric video for the new single "The Problem." The follow-up to their late 2024 single "Hollow High". Atom Splitter sent over these details:

On "The Problem," the band has cranked the knobs as far as they can go It's powered by a gnarly riff that comes roaring from the '00s heavy music heyday. But while the song takes inspo from that era, this ain't no retro banger. Archetypes Collide have crafted a contemporary hard rock anthem with furious screams, layered and emotive vocal melodies, and killer, head-nodding choruses. "The Problem" is the logical next step for Archetypes Collide, who are poised to cut their own path in this genre.

"Setting boundaries, putting up walls, cutting off relationships," says Kyle Pastor. "It's an unfortunate reality we all have to deal with. But all too often people abuse these habits in the name of 'protecting their peace,' instead of taking responsibility for their actions. I wrote 'The Problem' after having to deal with this head on."

Archetypes Collide are touring the U.S. this spring in support of Fame on Fire and Haloescene. All dates are below.

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE ON TOUR:

WITH FAME ON FIRE + HALOSCENE:

4/1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4/2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

4/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

4/5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

4/6 - Richmond, VA - Amos' Southend

4/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Hell

4/11 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits Live

4/12 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

4/13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

4/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

4/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

4/19 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

4/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/22 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

4/23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/26 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater

4/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

5/3 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

5/4 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

5/5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

5/8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

