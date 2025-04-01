Hear W.A.S.P. Rock The Stones' 'Paint It Black'

W.A.S.P. have shared a lyric video for their cover of the Rolling Stones classic "Paint It Black", which is one of the rarities featured on their Bonus Tracks & B-Sides, which was just released digitally from The 7 Savage Box set.

Here is the synopsis: W.A.S.P. has always been a band that embraced the raw power of heavy metal while pushing the boundaries of its creative vision. Bonus Tracks & B-Sides, the final disc in The 7 Savage box set, is a treasure trove for die-hard fans, offering a glimpse into the unpolished, experimental, and daring side of W.A.S.P. This collection compiles rare tracks, dynamic covers, and deep cuts that showcase the band's versatility and passion for their craft.

Kicking off with the incendiary "Animal (F**k Like A Beast)," the disc immediately reminds us why W.A.S.P. carved their name into the annals of rock history. This controversial anthem, unapologetically provocative, set the tone for the band's rebellious spirit.

Among the gems, "Paint It Black" and "Mississippi Queen" highlight the band's knack for reinterpreting classics with a ferocious metal edge, paying homage to their influences while making the tracks undeniably their own. Similarly, their take on Jethro Tull's "Locomotive Breath" and Led Zeppelin's "When The Levee Breaks" demonstrates their ability to merge technical mastery with unrelenting energy.

Original tracks like "Savage" and "Flesh and Fire" ooze with the raw, theatrical intensity that defines W.A.S.P.'s signature sound, while "D.B. Blues" offers a playful departure into an unexpected, almost tongue-in-cheek territory.

The haunting "Phantoms In The Mirror" and the reflective "The Eulogy" offer a darker, more introspective tone, contrasting beautifully with the thunderous "War Cry." And then there's "The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol)," a sprawling 16-minute opus that provides a deeper dive into the conceptual world of The Crimson Idol, revealing the depth of Blackie Lawless's storytelling ambition.

