Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour

Marilyn Manson has announced his return to the stage this fall for the second leg of the One Assassination Under God Tour that will include North American and European legs.

The North American trek will launch on August 7th with appearance at Buffalo Chip in Sturgis and wraps up on October 5th in Sacramento, CA at the Aftershock Festival.

Mason will then head to Europe where he will kick off that leg on October 29th in Brighton, UK at the Brighton Centre. Ticket presale starts April 2nd at 10:00AM Local Time. General public tickets available April 4th at 10:00AM Local Time.

He is launching the tour in support of his 12th album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which is available now from Nuclear Blast Records.

MARILYN MANSON Worldwide One Assassination Under God Tour Dates:

Aug 7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

Aug 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Sep 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sep 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Sep 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sep 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Sep 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Oct 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

Oct 5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 29 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

Oct 31 - Bournemouth, UK - Windsor Hall

Nov 1 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

Nov 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Nov 4 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Nov 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Nov 9 - Nantes, FR - Zenith

Nov 11 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Nov 13 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

Nov 14 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 15 - Prague, CZ - Fortuna Sports Hall

Nov 17 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 19 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

Nov 20 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Nov 22 - Bern, CH - Festhalle Bern

Nov 23 - Grenoble, FR - Le Summum

Nov 25 - Bergamo, IT - Chorus Life Arena

Nov 27 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Olimpic de Badalona

Nov 28 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

Nov 30 - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno

