Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour

Marilyn Manson has announced his return to the stage this fall for the second leg of the One Assassination Under God Tour that will include North American and European legs.
The North American trek will launch on August 7th with appearance at Buffalo Chip in Sturgis and wraps up on October 5th in Sacramento, CA at the Aftershock Festival.
Mason will then head to Europe where he will kick off that leg on October 29th in Brighton, UK at the Brighton Centre. Ticket presale starts April 2nd at 10:00AM Local Time. General public tickets available April 4th at 10:00AM Local Time.
He is launching the tour in support of his 12th album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which is available now from Nuclear Blast Records.
MARILYN MANSON Worldwide One Assassination Under God Tour Dates:
Aug 7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
Aug 29 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Sep 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sep 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Sep 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sep 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Sep 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Oct 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater
Oct 5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 29 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
Oct 31 - Bournemouth, UK - Windsor Hall
Nov 1 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
Nov 2 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
Nov 4 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Nov 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Nov 9 - Nantes, FR - Zenith
Nov 11 - Paris, FR - Zenith
Nov 13 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
Nov 14 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov 15 - Prague, CZ - Fortuna Sports Hall
Nov 17 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov 19 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar
Nov 20 - Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Nov 22 - Bern, CH - Festhalle Bern
Nov 23 - Grenoble, FR - Le Summum
Nov 25 - Bergamo, IT - Chorus Life Arena
Nov 27 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Olimpic de Badalona
Nov 28 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
Nov 30 - Lisbon, PT - Sagres Campo Pequeno
