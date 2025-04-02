Rock legends AC/DC have launched a new contest for U.S. fans offering an opportunity to win a trip to the final stop of their North American Power UP Tour this spring.
As previously reported, AC/DC return to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour. This run kicks off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field.
The group took to social media to share, "Enter for the chance to win 2 tickets to final show of the Power Up USA Tour in Cleveland, Ohio on May 28, 2025. Cost of flight and hotel are included in this prize." U.S. fans can enter here
AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop
60th ACM Awards Nominations Announced
AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour
AC/DC Birthplace Accidental Destruction In New Documentary
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour- Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack- more
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars
Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack
E Street Band's Nils Lofgren Selling Collection Of Guitars and More
Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video
AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour
ASH Reveal Evil Dead-Inspired 'Jump In The Line' Video
Mystic Circle Take On Iron Maiden's 'Afraid To Shoot Strangers'
The Zac Schulze Gang Plot 100 Club Album Release Party