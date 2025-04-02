AC/DC Giving Away Tickets To Final Stop Of U.S. Tour

Rock legends AC/DC have launched a new contest for U.S. fans offering an opportunity to win a trip to the final stop of their North American Power UP Tour this spring.

As previously reported, AC/DC return to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour. This run kicks off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field.

The group took to social media to share, "Enter for the chance to win 2 tickets to final show of the Power Up USA Tour in Cleveland, Ohio on May 28, 2025. Cost of flight and hotel are included in this prize." U.S. fans can enter here

