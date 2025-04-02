Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars

As the original lineup of Black Sabbath prepare to take the stage for one final time this July, Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon is open to the idea of the band living on as ABBA-Styled Avatars.

Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite for The Back To The Beginning concert on July 5th at Villa Park in their home town of Birmingham, England that will feature an impressive roster of special guests ranging from Metallica to Mammoth WVH to Pantera, and even former Ozzy guitarist Jake. E. Lee.

The legendary band are considered the godfathers of heavy metal and Sharon was asked if she would consider the band living on as avatars by Metal Hammer via music-news.com, she responded, "Sure I would, yeah. Technology keeps moving on and on. You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better. You never know what the opportunities are."

