Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

Motley Crue have announced that they have dropped off the bill for the Boardwalk Rock Festival so that frontman Vince Neil can recover from a recent medical procedure. Alice In Chains have been recruited to take their place.

The band shared, "Motley Crue will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, MD, on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure recently advised by his doctors. Vince's health comes first, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the show and appreciate your understanding. Our friends Alice In Chains are confirmed to take our place on May 17 and we are immensely grateful to them for stepping up and bringing their awesome show to Boardwalk Rock.

"Thank you to all the Crueheads for your continued support. We can't wait for Vince to fully recuperate and to be back on stage again soon. - Motley Crue"

Alice In Chains will be joining a lineup for the festival that includes Def Leppard, Nickelback, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Bush, Halestorm, Chevelle and many more.

