.

Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

04-02-2025
Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

Motley Crue have announced that they have dropped off the bill for the Boardwalk Rock Festival so that frontman Vince Neil can recover from a recent medical procedure. Alice In Chains have been recruited to take their place.

The band shared, "Motley Crue will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, MD, on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure recently advised by his doctors. Vince's health comes first, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the show and appreciate your understanding. Our friends Alice In Chains are confirmed to take our place on May 17 and we are immensely grateful to them for stepping up and bringing their awesome show to Boardwalk Rock.

"Thank you to all the Crueheads for your continued support. We can't wait for Vince to fully recuperate and to be back on stage again soon. - Motley Crue"

Alice In Chains will be joining a lineup for the festival that includes Def Leppard, Nickelback, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Bush, Halestorm, Chevelle and many more.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontman Announce 2nd Show

Vince Neil's Airplane Involved In Fatal Crash

Motley Crue Arrived At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way (2024 In Review)

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- Motley Crue Cancel Festival For Health Reasons- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets- Shannon and Tony Exit Godsmack- more

Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more

Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more

Day In Country

Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show- Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- Jelly Roll- more

Reviews

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Latest News

Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

Air Announce Record Store Day Releases And Expand Tour

The New Pornographers Get Animated For 'Ballad of the Last Payphone'

Tetrarch Deliver 'Cold' Visualizer

Mikkey Dee Helps Mad Invasion 'Crack The Sky'

Another Damn Disappointment (A.D.D.) Share 'Lights Go Out'

Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars

Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola Exit Godsmack