Singled Out: Dark From Day One's Prisoners

Dark From Day One recently released their new single, "Prisoners", and to celebrate we asked Natal John (aka Red Beard) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

As a unit i. e(DARKFROMDAYONE) like to leave things as open interpretation of what perspective people can pull from each melody and the way they interpreted it for themselves.

However for me songwriting is about creating a special atmosphere, where the melodies pull from every emotion deep within the soul. "Prisoners" as an example for me is at first letting negative memories of the past entrap and enslave my mind. Whether it was a failed marriage, relationship or not believing in myself. Then realizing with God's help making the decision to burn to the ground the negative memories, or thought processes that no longer serve you!

In the intro we create a musical landscape with melodic ominous notes getting the listener prepared for the story that is about to unfold.

The first verse lyrically creates the feeling of being all alone.." This house not a home., just an empty cage."

And no matter what you do it feels like there is no hope

As we kick into the chorus a picture is painted of how tormented you are by the negative memories. The feeling of being completely trapped like a prisoner with no escape..

Verse two digs a little deeper with the visual landscape of what you are experiencing

Chorus two reiterates the fact of feeling completely trapped. Unable to escape all the negative memories. Complete torment!

When the feeling of no hope seems to have won the bridge breakdown comes in with thunderous de tune guitars, and I start to realize that I have the power to control my own thoughts. I will not let them rule over me!

In closing , I realize I can burn every negative memory to the ground that no longer serves me in the direction that I want to go in life. It was an experience The knowledge learned enables me to no longer be trapped.I have overcome and will continue to live,learn, and grow while I am alive!

This song is for anyone that feels completely alone, hopeless, defeated, and feels like they can't escape the prison. Realizing that they have the power strength and mental capacity to overcome everything that life throws their way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

