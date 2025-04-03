David Ellefson and Chip Z'nuff Cover Cheap Trick Classic

Megadeth co-founder David Ellefson and Chip Z'nuff have shared their rendition of the Cheap Trick classic "Downed" under the moniker of Ellefson Z'Nuff.
They shared these details: "In December 2024, Ellefson released a powerful rendition of Ah! Leah! a beloved track by Donnie Iris, also with Chip Z'Nuff on vocals along with Stephen Shareaux of Kik Tracee.
"The track Downed originally appearing as a hidden bonus track on Ellefson's 2020 No Cover album, but has been remixed and is now available across all digital streaming platforms."
