Godsmack Confirm Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin's Exit

Godsmack have share an official statement, confirming that Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin have both left the group because they no longer wanted to tour.

The band shared, "To our dearest friends and fans, We send this message to all of you to share some bittersweet news with you regarding a significant change in our journey together.

"After almost 3 incredible decades, two of our most cherished members, Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin have decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring.

This decision was not made lightly. Tony and Shannon have been such a big part of our history, bringing their unique talents, creativity, and passion that have shaped our music and our message. Together, we have experienced countless, unforgettable moments and heartfelt interactions with fans like you around the world. We are immensely grateful for every memory we've created together.

"Their departure marks the end of an era, but it also opens the door for new and exciting possibilities. We want to assure you that Shannon and Tony will always be part of our family, and their contributions will forever echo in our music. We respect their decisions and support them wholeheartedly as they pursue their own individual paths.

"Robbie and I are also excited to explore new directions, and although we have not made any permanent decisions about who may replace Tony and Shannon, we will be continuing this journey together, and we look forward to sharing the decisions we make with all of you as they happen.

"In the meantime, some of you may have heard, drummer Will Hunt of Evanescence, along with guitarist Sam Koltun of Dorothy are filling in for Shannon and Tony as we honor and complete our current European dates.

Thank you for your unwavering support over the years. We are grateful to have you by our side as we navigate this transition.

"Let's celebrate the memories we've made together while we all look forward to our future together. With love and respect, Sully, Robbie, Tony, Shannon"

