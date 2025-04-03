Singled Out: Cloe Wilder's Cigarette

Rising folk/Americana artist Cloe Wilder just released her new EP "Life's A Bitch" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single and video "Cigarette". Here is the story:

I wrote "Cigarette" last year with my friends, Spencer Sutherland and Sam Nicolosi. The idea of "trying my first ever cigarette" was more of a metaphor than anything. I was in a different stage of life than all my friends; people were leaving for college, going through breakups, getting into these new relationships, and experiencing a whole other side of being young. In many ways, I felt so ahead of them. I was already working and touring, but I was also falling behind. I hadn't experienced anything romantic or rebellious.

I was so angsty about what I was missing out on, which is a pretty common theme in my music, so that's really what "Cigarette" is. I felt that I didn't belong at the party, but I still wanted to be there.

We shot the music video at this professional pool hall in Burbank. I had this sort of grunge, teenage vision in my head, while still being a little sparkly. My good friend, Jesse DeFlorio, directed it. We always shoot on film and the whole thing felt like an 80s movie to me.

