Singled Out: Cloe Wilder's Cigarette

Rising folk/Americana artist Cloe Wilder just released her new EP "Life's A Bitch" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single and video "Cigarette". Here is the story:
I wrote "Cigarette" last year with my friends, Spencer Sutherland and Sam Nicolosi. The idea of "trying my first ever cigarette" was more of a metaphor than anything. I was in a different stage of life than all my friends; people were leaving for college, going through breakups, getting into these new relationships, and experiencing a whole other side of being young. In many ways, I felt so ahead of them. I was already working and touring, but I was also falling behind. I hadn't experienced anything romantic or rebellious.
I was so angsty about what I was missing out on, which is a pretty common theme in my music, so that's really what "Cigarette" is. I felt that I didn't belong at the party, but I still wanted to be there.
We shot the music video at this professional pool hall in Burbank. I had this sort of grunge, teenage vision in my head, while still being a little sparkly. My good friend, Jesse DeFlorio, directed it. We always shoot on film and the whole thing felt like an 80s movie to me.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
