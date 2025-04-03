Sleep Theory Streaming 'III' Video

Sleep Theory have shared a music video for their brand new single "III". The track comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Afterglow", which will be hitting stores on May 16th.
Vocalist Cullen Moore said of the new song, "At its core, 'III' is about betrayal. It's that gut-wrenching feeling when someone you trusted completely lets you down. The song dives into that pain, but it's also about facing the truth, even when it hurts and realizing not everyone is who they say they are.
"I want people to really think about who they let into their lives. Not everyone deserves your trust, and sometimes, those closest to you can do the most damage."
Afterglow produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects). Watch the new video below:
Watch Sleep Theory Rock 'Paralyzed' In New Video
Stream Sleep Theory's 'Stuck In My Head' Video
Watch Sleep Theory's 'Gone Or Staying' Video
Sleep Theory Reimagine 'Fall Out'
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd- Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club- Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums- more
Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars- Motley Crue Cancel Festival For Health Reasons- AC/DC Giving Away Tickets- Shannon and Tony Exit Godsmack- more
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'- Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- more
Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup- Parmalee To Debut 'Cowgirl' On TODAY Show- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club
Bruce Springsteen Releasing 7 Previously Unheard Albums
Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats To Set Sail
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Plot 20th Anniversary Reissue and Tour
The Residents to Perform 'Eskimo' Live for the First Time
The Doors Pay Tribute To Val Kilmer
Godsmack Confirm Tony Rombola and Shannon Larkin's Exit