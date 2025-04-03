.

Sleep Theory Streaming 'III' Video

Sleep Theory have shared a music video for their brand new single "III". The track comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Afterglow", which will be hitting stores on May 16th.

Vocalist Cullen Moore said of the new song, "At its core, 'III' is about betrayal. It's that gut-wrenching feeling when someone you trusted completely lets you down. The song dives into that pain, but it's also about facing the truth, even when it hurts and realizing not everyone is who they say they are.

"I want people to really think about who they let into their lives. Not everyone deserves your trust, and sometimes, those closest to you can do the most damage."

Afterglow produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects). Watch the new video below:

