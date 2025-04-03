.

The Doors Pay Tribute To Val Kilmer

04-03-2025
Rock legends The Doors took to social media to pay tribute to iconic actor Val Kilmer, who passed away this week at the age of 65. One of Kilmer's most notable roles was portraying late frontman Jim Morrison in The Doors biopic.

The group shared, "We are sad to hear of the passing of Val Kilmer, a truly gifted actor whose powerful performance as Jim in The Doors film helped introduce the band's story and music to a new generation.

"Val brought incredible depth, intensity, and heart to every role he played, and his dedication to portraying Jim left a lasting impression. Thank you, Val - you'll always be a part of The Doors' story."

