Watch Jelly Roll Jam 'Tuesday's Gone' With Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd have shared a video of Jelly Roll joining them for a performance of "Tuesday's Gone" at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as a preview to their forthcoming 50th anniversary live package.
"Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" is set for release on June 27th on DVD, CD, and digitally and was captured at the iconic venue and features the final performance for Gary Rossington.
Experience the soul-stirring moment when Jelly Roll joined us on stage for an unforgettable performance of "Tuesday's Gone" - captured live at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.
We are excited to announce "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman," coming out on June 27 - available via DVD, CD, and digitally, this historic night was the final performance for Gary Rossington and
According to the band, the package also "features many special guests including Jelly Roll, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Marcus King, John Osbourne of Brothers Osborne, Donnie Van Zant of Van Zant and 38 Special.
