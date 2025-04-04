Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce UK And European Tours

British Lion, led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, are excited to announce European & UK Tours for 2025. The Euro tour will take place in August, followed by the UK this fall.
Steve Harris had this to say, "We're really happy to be doing a number of European shows in the summer as well as a more extensive tour of the UK at the end of the year.
"It's great to be able to return to The Booking Hall in Dover, which is our only UK summer show ! It was under threat of closing last year but was saved with the support from British Lion and other music fans around the country! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"
Special guests come from Tony Moore's Awake (Dover to Newcastle) with Stray taking over from Bradford to London. See the dates for both legs below:
FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
20th June - Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL
EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR
3rd Aug - Dover, Booking Hall, UK
4th Aug - Eindhoven, Dynamo, NL
5th Aug - Saarbrucken, Garage, GER
8th Aug - Barcelona, Salamandra, SPA
9th Aug - Murcia, Mamba, SPA
10th Aug - Seville, Custom, SPA
12th Aug - Faro, Moto Clube, POR
UK HEADLINE TOUR
28th Nov - Buckley, The Tivoli
29th Nov - Troon Winter Storm Festival
30th Nov - Newcastle The Anarchy Brew
2nd Dec - Bradford Nightrain
3rd Dec - Manchester, Gorilla
4th Dec - Nuneaton Queens Hall
6th Dec - Isle of Wight Strings Bar & Venue
7th Dec - Exeter Phoenix
8th Dec - Frome Cheese and Grain
10th Dec - Cardiff Tramshed
11th Dec - Colchester Arts Centre
12th Dec - Gravesend Leo's Red Lion
13th Dec - Southend Chinnerys
15th Dec - London Cart & Horses
16th Dec - London Cart & Horses
17th Dec - London Cart & Horses
18th Dec - London Cart & Horses
19th Dec - London Cart & Horses
