Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce UK And European Tours

British Lion, led by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, are excited to announce European & UK Tours for 2025. The Euro tour will take place in August, followed by the UK this fall.

Steve Harris had this to say, "We're really happy to be doing a number of European shows in the summer as well as a more extensive tour of the UK at the end of the year.

"It's great to be able to return to The Booking Hall in Dover, which is our only UK summer show ! It was under threat of closing last year but was saved with the support from British Lion and other music fans around the country! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"

Special guests come from Tony Moore's Awake (Dover to Newcastle) with Stray taking over from Bradford to London. See the dates for both legs below:

FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

20th June - Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR

3rd Aug - Dover, Booking Hall, UK

4th Aug - Eindhoven, Dynamo, NL

5th Aug - Saarbrucken, Garage, GER

8th Aug - Barcelona, Salamandra, SPA

9th Aug - Murcia, Mamba, SPA

10th Aug - Seville, Custom, SPA

12th Aug - Faro, Moto Clube, POR

UK HEADLINE TOUR

28th Nov - Buckley, The Tivoli

29th Nov - Troon Winter Storm Festival

30th Nov - Newcastle The Anarchy Brew

2nd Dec - Bradford Nightrain

3rd Dec - Manchester, Gorilla

4th Dec - Nuneaton Queens Hall

6th Dec - Isle of Wight Strings Bar & Venue

7th Dec - Exeter Phoenix

8th Dec - Frome Cheese and Grain

10th Dec - Cardiff Tramshed

11th Dec - Colchester Arts Centre

12th Dec - Gravesend Leo's Red Lion

13th Dec - Southend Chinnerys

15th Dec - London Cart & Horses

16th Dec - London Cart & Horses

17th Dec - London Cart & Horses

18th Dec - London Cart & Horses

19th Dec - London Cart & Horses

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Historic Shows

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce First Tour Down Under, Plus U.S. And Japan Shows

Coney Hatch To Support Steve Harris' British Lion On UK Tour

News > British Lion