Singled Out: kylekelly's it always ends the same

kylekelly just announced his debut EP, a melancholic romcom, will be released May 16, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the lead single "it always ends the same." Here is the story:

The post-chorus, "Hey, I can't keep making the same mistakes. It always ends the same" was playing on repeat in my head for close to a year after fleshing out a majority of what became the final production of the song, but I had nothing else.

I'm very lyric driven and once I find one specific line that clicks, the rest of the song falls out of me. With this one though, it took me a long long time. I didn't have the right melodies or the right phrasing of what to say, even though I had the line that clicked.

I just really didn't want to admit to this story of mine. Once I did, though, it immediately went to my list of what we were going to record in Nashville, and once again we hit a creative wall. It just wasn't clicking. It wasn't good enough. It took the longest of all the songs to finish producing, and it underwent some major structural changes.

Once we added the little guitar/synth solo section and those huge vocoders in the bridge the whole thing smashed together and became our absolute favorite. There are too many layers to count on this song and every single one makes it my favorite to play live.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

