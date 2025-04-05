Pink Floyd Preview 1968 Classic from Pompeii Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd is previewing footage of its 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun", as featured in the restored 1972 "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its theatrical release this spring.

The clip focuses on multi-instrumentalist Richard Wright performing in the ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Italy, where the group was filmed playing an intimate concert without an audience in the fall of 1971.

Directed by Adrian Maben, "Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII" is the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii; the project also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on "The Dark Side Of The Moon" at Abbey Road Studios in London, UK.

The film has been meticulously hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's own archives. This momentous breakthrough unearthed the very film that rolled through the cameras during those sweltering days amidst the ruins of Pompeii over 50 years ago.

"Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii" is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to 'The Dark Side Of The Moon,'" says drummer Nick Mason.

The restored project will appear in select cinemas and IMAX worldwide; get more details here

