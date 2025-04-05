Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett says that the band is in talks right now to set up plans to launch a new tour next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Looks What The Cat Dragged In".
Rockett had previously expressed his desire to hit the road this year, but frontman Bret Michaels revealed in a social media post that he would rather the band get together in 2026 to mark 40 years since their first album was released. Fans will be able to catch Bret on the road this year with Def Leppard at a limited number of tour stops.
Rikki was asked about those tour plans by The Music Universe and he responded, "You know what? We're in talks right now about that. This week has been the week that we're starting to plan that possibility. I think we should do it.
"I could tour nine months outta the year every year. Touring I love. As long as I can see my family, I'm good. Especially the way Poison tours, it's great. It's a great experience. You get to know people out there, all these territories."
