Watch Tarja's 'Diva (Live In Bucharest)' Video

Tarja has released a music video for "Diva (Live In Bucharest)" from her upcoming live album "Circus Life", which will arrive on May 16th. Atom Splitter sent over these details:
Originally featured on Tarja's 2016 album The Shadow Self, "Diva" is a dramatic and powerful anthem that quickly became a fan favorite and one of the classics played on tour. This rendition, recorded in Bucharest at the spectacular Circus Life concert, showcases Tarja's signature vocal mastery, theatrical presence, and the grandeur of her live shows.
"There is a lovely memory behind 'Diva.' We were in Antigua and walking around the local harbor when we saw this old boat stored outside the water and that quickly inspired me to write a pirate themed song," Tarja says. "I playfully described the last walk of the 'Diva' on the ship before being pushed out by the rats on board. Any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence."
Recorded in January 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, the Circus Life show was one of a kind when Tarja performed in this very special "in the round" format. Two hours of powerful music featuring a setlist that spans Tarja's career, including all of her greatest hits such as "I Walk Alone," "Until My Last Breath," and "Innocence," as well as fan favorites like "Victim of Ritual" and "Demons In You," showcasing her evolution as an artist.
Featuring 16 accomplished musicians, including her brother Toni, and a diverse ensemble from various stages of her career, it was an extraordinary event. All songs were provided with new arrangements just for this concert, making the show a unique experience for the long-time Tarja fan, as well as the first-time listener.
Circus Life was recorded in one take, 100% live - no re-recordings, no overdubs, no special effects. Just pure, raw music.
