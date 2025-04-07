Singled Out: Leroy Sanchez's Sorry For the Chaos

Leroy Sanchez just released his new album "Sorry For the Chaos" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's title track. He is best known for his hit YouTube channel, which has amassed over 600 million views and 4 million subscribers. Here is the story:

As I was wrapping up my album, I had mostly everything in place, including a title. Everything except one crucial song: I was missing an upbeat, feel-good track that truly captured the essence of the album. I headed into the studio with my talented friends Dave Villa and Charlotte Elio to brainstorm. I wanted to keep the pressure low and stay open-minded, knowing that if I went in with a rigid idea, it would stifle our creativity, making it really hard to think out of the box.

We started off with a very energetic track (a bit too dramatic maybe) and soon we realized something wasn't quite right. That's when I grabbed my guitar, and we took a step back to really explore what "Sorry For The Chaos" meant to each of us. In that conversation, it all clicked into place. We all agreed that the song was about that moment of self-realization when you recognize you might be the reason why the relationship started to fail, and that maybe you were the problem... But we also agreed that the song is not so much of an apology, but more of a "Hey, sorry for the crazy ride I put you through, but this is who I am." Ultimately, we settled on using the album title as the centerpiece for a focus track that would share the same name, bringing everything full circle.

To really emphasize the chaotic theme, I knew I wanted to actually hear that in the song, so we decided to completely and drastically change the tempo and rhythm at the end. This shift takes the track to a whole different place and honestly lets the chaos shine. You can also hear this in the vocals, where I layered a crazy arrangement of harmonies underneath the lead, adding to the chaotic feel. It really brings the song to life in a way I hope everyone will connect with. I can't wait for you all to hear it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Leroy Sanchez