Singled Out: Leroy Sanchez's Sorry For the Chaos

Leroy Sanchez just released his new album "Sorry For the Chaos" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the record's title track. He is best known for his hit YouTube channel, which has amassed over 600 million views and 4 million subscribers. Here is the story:
As I was wrapping up my album, I had mostly everything in place, including a title. Everything except one crucial song: I was missing an upbeat, feel-good track that truly captured the essence of the album. I headed into the studio with my talented friends Dave Villa and Charlotte Elio to brainstorm. I wanted to keep the pressure low and stay open-minded, knowing that if I went in with a rigid idea, it would stifle our creativity, making it really hard to think out of the box.
We started off with a very energetic track (a bit too dramatic maybe) and soon we realized something wasn't quite right. That's when I grabbed my guitar, and we took a step back to really explore what "Sorry For The Chaos" meant to each of us. In that conversation, it all clicked into place. We all agreed that the song was about that moment of self-realization when you recognize you might be the reason why the relationship started to fail, and that maybe you were the problem... But we also agreed that the song is not so much of an apology, but more of a "Hey, sorry for the crazy ride I put you through, but this is who I am." Ultimately, we settled on using the album title as the centerpiece for a focus track that would share the same name, bringing everything full circle.
To really emphasize the chaotic theme, I knew I wanted to actually hear that in the song, so we decided to completely and drastically change the tempo and rhythm at the end. This shift takes the track to a whole different place and honestly lets the chaos shine. You can also hear this in the vocals, where I layered a crazy arrangement of harmonies underneath the lead, adding to the chaotic feel. It really brings the song to life in a way I hope everyone will connect with. I can't wait for you all to hear it!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Judas Priest Star Suffered Brain Damage From Stroke- Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour- Pink Floyd Preview 1968 Classic from Pompeii Concert Film- more
Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more
Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'- Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive
Blondie's Clem Burke Dead At 70
Todd Rundgren Arena Tour Live Album Part Of Record Store Day
SS Decontrol's Alan Scott Barile Passes Away
KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests
Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version
Earshot Ask 'Where Were You?' With New Single
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Return With 'It Takes Two To Tango'