Arcade Fire Preview 'Pink Elephant' With 'Year Of The Snake' Video

Arcade Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Year Of The Snake", which is the first taste of their forthcoming seventh studio album, "Pink Elephant", that arrives on May 9th. Nasty Little Man sent over the following details:

Composed of 10 new tracks of cinematic mystical punk and clocking in at 42 minutes, Pink Elephant is produced by Win Butler, Régine Chassagne and Daniel Lanois and was recorded at Win and Régine's own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

The term "pink elephant" refers to that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid.

When experienced in its entirety, Pink Elephant invites the listener on a sonic odyssey - a quest for life - that exists within the perception of the individual, a meditation on both darkness and light, the beauty within. The layers of this condensed epic unfold to reveal new dimensions with each successive listen.

First track "Year of the Snake" is a joyous instant classic buoyed by the enveloping warmth of Régine's vocals and features her Arcade Fire debut on bass, and Win Butler's debut on drums. The song's title refers to 2025 being the Lunar Year of the Snake, which represents a time for renewal, positive transformation and new beginnings as the band sheds its skin once again and is born anew - delivering the unique trademark sound of Arcade Fire.

The visuals for "Year of the Snake" represent the creative outcome of a special project with the band's longtime collaborator David Wilson, alongside video artist Mark Prendergast. Through psychedelic wanderlust and the spirit of indie cinema road epics, the video follows Win and Régine as they take the viewer on a voyage in their festively appointed 1994 Ford Aerostar. From New Orleans' Mardi Gras, to Houston's rodeos, the viewer is pulled into a mystical quest, from carnivals to dormant railroad tracks and myriad points between. All roads eventually lead to Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch outside of Austin, where they debut "Year of the Snake" under the full blood moon.

This week also marks the debut of the Circle of Trust app - a resource for Arcade Fire news, music, videos, early access to tickets, exclusive merch, and the premiere episode of Santa Pirata Radio, where the band speak directly to fans and offer personal insights and behind the scenes info on all things Arcade Fire. The Circle of Trust app features the exclusive release of the track "Cars and Telephones" and its accompanying video. This previously unreleased rarity is Win's first composition that he ever played for Régine.

The Circle of Trust app can be downloaded here

In the coming days Arcade Fire will announce special gigs in select cities where the band will perform Pink Elephant in its entirety prior to its release. Fans should stay tuned to the band's socials for more information on these intimate performances.

