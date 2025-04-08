Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Crack The Sky

Mad Invasion (featuring special guest Mikkey Dee) will release their second album "Crack In The Sky" on April 25th and to celebrate we asked Hal Marabel to tell us about the title track and video. Here is the story:

The album's title track is a slow-paced hard and groovy song, with a pumping guitar riff that sets the direction and pace, supported by a tight rhythm section, heavy and bluesy vocals that tell the story of hopelessness and despair, while still offering a shimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel. The modern production elevates the sound experience to the next level, also providing with an overarching storyline running through the album. Story/Theme:Once an angel of great beauty and power, the Fallen Angel now finds herself cast out from heaven and stripped of her divine grace and angelic powers after she dared to question the authority of God.

Now lost and alone, she struggles to come to terms with her new existence. As she cries for the holy father, all alone in the pouring rain.Angel tears from a lost Daughter, tired of living in a world of pain. For he's the devil and not your God, building worlds fit for a king. Like a Judas in the dark, he rides in on the demon's wing. All her senses are numbing, as terror comes creeping in. Sail away on stormy waters, into the darkness of the sea. A fallen angel and a lost Daughter... her soul imprisoned under his lock and key.

In the videos she is white as an angel, but she has one foot on the evil side and is doing the devil's bidding. How did she get lured to the dark side? It's very easy to be led astray. She starts to realize that maybe it wasn't the best decision and tries to come back. We in the band are ambassadors for good, so we try to get her back, but she's stuck on the other side. The Dark Lord has a tight grip on him and doesn't want to let go.

The premise of good versus evil and these archetypes that figure in all those stories have been around for a long time. It's a fascinating concept, because good needs evil to be able to reflect itself in and vice versa. Youalso see that in many films, like "Unbreakable" with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. They need each other to keep the fight going and have a purpose for their existence. We wanted to spin that theme further.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Mikkey Dee Helps Mad Invasion 'Crack The Sky'

Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Devil's Calling

Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Devil's Calling

Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Devil's Calling

News > Mad Invasion