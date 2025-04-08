Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview

.

04-08-2025
Metallica have shared a preview trailer for their new documentary, "Metallica Saved My Life", which will be screening in cities along the M72 World Tour path.

The band shared, "Not quite finished yet, we want YOU to be among the first to see our latest film project by award-winning director Jonas Akerlund, all about the lifeblood of this band: the fans.

"This documentary explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials, and triumphs for over four decades.

"Learn More & Get Tickets metallica.lnk.to/MetallicaSavedMyLife

