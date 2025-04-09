Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover

Metallica have announced that they will be hosting a new Takeover Event in Syracuse later this month as the M72 World Tour lands in the city on April 19th.

The band shared, "We hope you're as excited as we are for M72 2025 to hit the stage in Syracuse next weekend! As you've come to expect, we're bringing more than just a rock show or two to town.

"New additions to the schedule this year include Kirk discussing guitars and his new book, The Collection: Kirk Hammett, with Gibon's Mark Agnesi, a sneak peek of our latest film project, Metallica Saved My Life, American Red Cross x Metallica Blood Drives, and BLACKENED x Drew Estate events!

"Returning favorites include an art event featuring the one and only Squindo, ...And Tributes For All gigs, food bank volunteering events with All Within My Hands, a bowling party in Philly, and, of course, Pop-Up Shops where you can score new and exclusive Metallica gear."

METALLICA SAVED MY LIFE

A Sneak Peek of Metallica's Latest Film Project

Friday, April 18 | 6:30 PM

Regal Destiny USA | 9586 Destiny USA Dr | Syracuse, NY 13204

POP-UP SHOP

Friday, April 18 - Saturday, April 19

10 AM - 7 PM

Westcott Theater | 524 Westcott St | Syracuse, NY 13210

AWMH VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Food Bank of Central New York

Saturday, April 19 | 10 AM - 1 PM

AMERICAN RED CROSS X METALLICA BLOOD DRIVES

Red Cross Blood Donation Center

7359 Oswego Road | Liverpool, NY 13090

Monday, April 14 | 11:30 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, April 15 | 7 AM - 3 PM

Wednesday, April 16 | 11:30 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday, April 17 | 7 AM - 3 PM

Friday, April 18 | 7 AM - 3 PM

BLACKENED X DREW ESTATE

Featuring Rob Dietrich - 21+ Event

Friday, April 18 | 4 PM - 8 PM

TisMart Cigar Shop and Lounge | 628 S Main St. | North Syracuse, NY 13212

