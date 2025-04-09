Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash has shared that he has decided to stop sharing on X (formally Twitter) after he suffered "repeated hacks" on the platform.

He broke the news to fans with the following Tweet on Tuesday (April 8th, "I'd like to inform you that I've decided to step away from Twitter/X and will no longer be active on the platform.

This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I'd like to stay connected moving forward. You can still find me on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook where l'll be posting regular updates.

