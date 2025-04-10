Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce

Iron Maiden underwent various lineup changes in their early days, but for many fans Paul Di'Anno will forever be the group's original frontman that helped launch them into being one of the biggest rock and metal bands in the world.
Di'Anno recorded two studio albums with the legendary group, their self-titled debut and "Killers", before being replaced by Bruce Dickinson. In the way of Di'Anno's tragic death last year, Bruce says that there is one song that the band should retire from performing out of respect to Paul.
Dickinson made the comments in an expansive interview feature with Classic Rock looking back at the group's legacy for their 50th anniversary.
The article highlighted how Bruce paid tribute to Paul the day after the original singer's death during the band's concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he highlighted the song "Remember Tomorrow", an epic track from the band's debut album, and Dickinson told Classic Rock that he believes the band should honor Paul by never playing the song again, because it belongs to Di'Anno.
"If ever Paul owned a song, it's that one ["Remember Tomorrow"]. I can sing it, and have done. But I think we should leave it with Paul now."
In the same article, band founder and bassist Steve Harris revealed, "I was in touch with [Paul] until a couple of weeks before he passed." He paused and added, "Paul was a lovable rogue. He liked to annoy me by dressing up like Adam Ant. Anything to wind me up. He liked to ruffle a few feathers, let's put it that way. And ruffle he did! He used to call me Hitler. I've been called the Ayatollah and Sergeant Major, but Hitler takes the biscuit, really."
