Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced that fans have the chance to win the "Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience" at his The Best of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency.

Sammy shared these details: We're giving one lucky fan the chance to live like a rock legend with the ultimate VIP package to Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas - The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM!

This once-in-a-lifetime Vegas residency reunites Sammy with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff for an all-star celebration of his iconic music-from Van Halen and Montrose to Chickenfoot and beyond. It's a high-voltage, career-spanning set packed with anthems, deep cuts, and a brand-new "only in Vegas" setlist that'll blow the roof off.

ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL SCORE:

* 2 VIP tickets to the show on Friday, May 9, 2025

* Meet & Greet with Sammy, Michael, Joe and Kenny

* Les Paul guitar + official tour jacket autographed by Sammy, Mad Anthony Bassman, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff

* A 2-night stay at Park MGM

* Roundtrip flights to Las Vegas

* A VIP table at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Enter now through Monday, April 21, 2025, for your chance to score the ultimate backstage pass to rock and roll history. The winner will be announced by noon PDT on Tuesday, April 22. Don't just go to the show-live the Red Rocker dream.

Enter here

