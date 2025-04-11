Singled Out: FRND CRCL's Late Nites

FRND CRCL just released "Late Nites", a punk rock Interpretation of a country bar song, that was created with Gary Cioni (Hot Mulligan, Crime in Stereo), Tyler Skye (Abby Powledge), and Whit Wright (Thomas Rhett), and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The girl I was dating at the time and I were walking into Walmart for something, and there was this song playing through the speakers in the parking lot... I could barely hear it, but it translated as the chorus for late nites - when I got close enough to hear it, it wasn't that at all. Some kind of weird transposition of noise happened and my brain made it make sense. The next day at work, is when the lyrics for the chorus fell in the place.

That was five years ago. The song has changed multiple times since then taking many forms. The versus changed a lot until they ended up on a more punk rock notation which I think complements the sing song chorus, very nicely - The one thing that remained consistent was the chorus theme and the main riff that brings the song in. As a band, we always joked that the song sounds country so we leaned into it by having someone play pedal steel guitar in the track.

The song has changed our perception of everything we've ever done musically because we feel like we naturally have melodic influence from our geographical region of South Jersey. We combine it with punk rock and make it as cool as we possibly can.

