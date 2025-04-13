Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show

Sebastian Bach has never been shy with expressing his opinion and the former Skid Row frontman just took to social media to declare the Eagles Sphere Las Vegas residency show the "second best rock concert" that he has ever seen.

Bach shared, "Last night I witnessed the second best rock concert I've ever been to in my life. I have been going to rock shows since 1977, and last night was the most amazing entertainment experience I have ever witnessed.

"There are not enough words in the English language to thank my hero, Mr. Joe Walsh, and his lovely wife Marjorie for their incredible hospitality last night putting us on the 'Friends and Family' guest list at Sphere Las Vegas for Eagles. My wife and I are forever haunted by the fact that when Eagles first got back together with Glenn Frey, they were playing the LA Forum and we drove by and said, 'Oh, we'll see them next time,' and there was no next time. Last night was extremely important to me and Suzanne. We bonded over our love for Eagles music 10 years ago and the songs last night made us feel like we were on a first date again.

"Quite simply, I have never had an experience like seeing a show at the Sphere. Imagine seeing your heroes like Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B Schmidt playing a concert where they are the size of King Kong or Godzilla in real life. I took video footage last night but there's no point in posting it because a cell phone could never capture the size, majesty, detail of Eagles at the Sphere. There is no phone or film that could ever prepare you for what you experience watching a rock concert at the Sphere. I don't even know if this could classify as a rock show, because a normal rock show does not even come close to what I saw last night. Imagine being up in the stratosphere seats and feeling like the whole building is moving to the point where you feel like you are on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park; that is how intense the concert was last night. I will never forget last night. I have seen the future of rock concerts! I cannot imagine what technology is going to bring to us next. my mind is completely blown.

"Thank you Eagles for a lifetime of inspiration and for showing me the future of live entertainment!"

