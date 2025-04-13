My Chemical Romance Expand and Remix 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'

My Chemical Romance will be releasing a special expanded edition of their 2004 sophomore album, "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge", on June 6, 2025 featuring previously unreleased live bonus tracks.

The album is being reissued in several vinyl variant, including color double LP versions and was remixed by Rich Costey and is packaged in brand new artwork.

From the product description: Additionally, four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005 have been included. Three of the bonus tracks are previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)", "Helena", and "The Ghost Of You".

The fourth bonus track is a live version of "You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison" which was a B-side to limited edition UK CD single of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)." Fans can pre-order here

