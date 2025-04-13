.

My Chemical Romance Expand and Remix 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'

04-13-2025
My Chemical Romance Expand and Remix 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'

My Chemical Romance will be releasing a special expanded edition of their 2004 sophomore album, "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge", on June 6, 2025 featuring previously unreleased live bonus tracks.

The album is being reissued in several vinyl variant, including color double LP versions and was remixed by Rich Costey and is packaged in brand new artwork.

From the product description: Additionally, four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005 have been included. Three of the bonus tracks are previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)", "Helena", and "The Ghost Of You".

The fourth bonus track is a live version of "You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison" which was a B-side to limited edition UK CD single of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)." Fans can pre-order here

Related Stories
My Chemical Romance Expand and Remix 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge'

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Deftones Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44

My Chemical Romance Add New Date To The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour

My Chemical Romance Launching North American Stadium Tour

News > My Chemical Romance

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Day In Country

Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more

-
Day In Pop

Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'

EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single

Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'

Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video

Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video