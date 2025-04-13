Singled Out: Parker Barrow's Make It

Nashville based, blues-infused Southern rockers Parker Barrow just released their new song "Make It" and video, and to celebrate the band tell us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:
Dylan Turner: Make It was a fun song to write. It allowed us to show a more playful side of the band both lyrically and musically. The song is a sweet concoction of heavy drums, loud guitars and screaming vocals. The time changes give us room to balance the groove and high energy swing feel that are both so prominent in classic southern rock 'n' roll.
Megan Kane: We knew right from the jump that Make It would be the first single for the new album. It had our 'it' as a song and we immediately thought of making it (pardon the pun) a staple in our live show - high energy to get ya' moving with an edginess true to the band's rock 'n' roll spirit.
Alex Bender: Sometimes songs can take weeks, months or even years to complete, and we found the process in this case to be the contrary. Make It came together quickly. We really enjoyed the process of writing and recording Make It and feel that the track encompasses what Parker Barrow is all about.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more including their upcoming UK tour dates here
